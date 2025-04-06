Like Madhuri & Kareena, THIS Healthy Drink Should Also Be Your Summer Obsession, Here's Why

Updated April 6th 2025, 10:48 IST
New Delhi: The summers are here and as temperatures rise, everyone needs something which is refreshing but at the same time, healthy and full of benefits. A summer drink that top Bollywood actresses including Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor swear by, and should also be your latest summer obsession, is coconut water.
Know the numerable benefits of coconut water and why this celeb-approved drink should be your favourite too..
Be it Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit or Deepika Padukone , one healthy drink that these top actresses have talked about and loved, is coconut water. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), coconut water is a natural beverage rich in electrolytes and nutrients, with potential benefits for hydration, heart health, and blood sugar control.
This summers, you should also include coconut water in your daily routine - take a look at its wonderful benefits…
