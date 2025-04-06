Like Madhuri & Kareena, THIS Healthy Drink Should Also Be Your Summer Obsession, Here's Why

New Delhi: The summers are here and as temperatures rise, everyone needs something which is refreshing but at the same time, healthy and full of benefits. A summer drink that top Bollywood actresses including Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor swear by, and should also be your latest summer obsession, is coconut water.

Know the numerable benefits of coconut water and why this celeb-approved drink should be your favourite too..

Coconut Water: A Celeb-Approved Summer Drink That Should Be Your Obsession

Be it Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit or Deepika Padukone , one healthy drink that these top actresses have talked about and loved, is coconut water. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), coconut water is a natural beverage rich in electrolytes and nutrients, with potential benefits for hydration, heart health, and blood sugar control.

This summers, you should also include coconut water in your daily routine - take a look at its wonderful benefits…

Coconut Water Benefits That You Should Know

Good for Hydration: Coconut water, according to NIH, is a natural source of electrolytes, including potassium, sodium, and magnesium, which help replenish fluids and maintain proper hydration. Studies show that it can be as effective as sports drinks in rehydrating the body after physical activity due to its high electrolyte content.

Rich in Antioxidants: Coconut water contains antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals in the body, which can reduce oxidative stress. NIH reports indicate that these antioxidants can contribute to better cell function and may lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease.

Helps in Weight Loss: Coconut water is low in calories compared to other beverages like sugary sodas and juices. One cup (about 240 ml) contains only about 45-60 calories, making it a healthy, hydrating option that won't add excess calories to your diet. Additionally, research suggests that the electrolytes and natural sugars in coconut water may help curb appetite by stabilizing blood sugar levels, which reduces cravings and keeps you feeling fuller longer.

Supports Heart Health: Some studies suggest that coconut water can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and improve overall heart health. One study found that coconut water lowered systolic blood pressure in people with high blood pressure, likely due to its high potassium content, which helps balance sodium levels in the body.

Aids in Digestion: Coconut water contains bioactive enzymes such as acid phosphatase, catalase, and dehydrogenase, which can help with digestion and may alleviate discomfort caused by acid reflux. It also has a mild diuretic effect, promoting regular urine flow and helping flush toxins from the kidneys.