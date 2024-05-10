Advertisement

Migraines are a complex neurological condition affecting millions worldwide, with up to 30 percent of sufferers experiencing a phenomenon known as migraine aura. The American Migraine Foundation highlights the importance of recognizing aura as it can serve as a precursor to a full-blown migraine attack.

What is a migraine aura?

Migraine aura is a series of sensory disturbances that can precede or accompany a migraine headache. These symptoms typically develop over five to 20 minutes and generally last less than an hour. An aura may occur with or without the headache phase that follows.

Common symptoms of migraine aura

Visual disturbances: The most frequent symptoms of aura involve visual changes. Sufferers may report seeing various shapes, bright spots, or flashes of light. Some experience partial vision loss or blind spots known as scotomas.

Sensory changes: Many individuals feel sensory alterations which can include numbness or a tingling sensation akin to "pins and needles." These sensations often start in one limb and can spread across to another part of the body, including the face or tongue.

Speech and language Issues: Less commonly, an aura can affect speech. This might manifest as difficulty speaking, slurring, or struggling to recall words.

The prodrome phase: Early warning signs

Prior to the onset of an aura, some individuals experience what is known as the prodrome phase, which can begin several hours to days before a migraine. This stage may include symptoms such as constipation, mood fluctuations, insomnia, and irritability. Recognizing these early signs can be crucial in managing and potentially averting a full migraine episode.

Causes and triggers

The precise cause of migraine aura is not fully understood but is believed to involve a wave of electrical activity spreading across the brain's cortex. This activity temporarily suppresses neural activity and can alter cerebral blood flow, potentially leading to the symptoms of aura.

Trigger factors for migraine aura are often similar to those of migraines without aura and can include stress, sleep deprivation, irregular meal times, and certain food or drink consumption such as alcohol, caffeine, chocolate, and aged cheeses.

Understanding and identifying the signs of migraine aura can be instrumental for those affected. By recognising these early symptoms, individuals can take steps to manage their condition more effectively, such as avoiding known triggers, seeking appropriate medical advice, and employing preventative measures to reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.