Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Milk-based Products That Can Help In Kids' Growth During Their Formative Years

Milk is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients that are crucial for children's bone health, muscle growth, and immune function.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Milk-based Products For Kids
Milk-based Products For Kids | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
Milk-based products are a cornerstone of children's diets, providing essential nutrients for growth, development, and overall well-being. From calcium-rich milk to creamy yoghurt and flavorful cheese, these dairy delights offer a delicious and nutritious way to fuel young bodies and minds. According to an article by WebMD, “Diets rich in milk and milk products help build and maintain bone mass.” Here's a closer look at milk-based products for kids and their many health benefits.

Milk

Milk is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, protein, and potassium, all of which are crucial for children's bone health, muscle growth, and immune function. Calcium and vitamin D help strengthen bones and teeth, while protein supports muscle development and repair. Additionally, milk provides hydration and energy to keep kids active and alert throughout the day.

Flavoured milk | Image: Unsplash

If you kids do not enjoy milk as it is, another great alternative is flavoured milk. Flavoured milk, such as chocolate or strawberry milk, can be a tasty treat for kids while still providing essential nutrients found in plain milk. However, it's important to choose flavoured milk options with minimal added sugars and artificial ingredients. Flavoured milk can be a convenient way to encourage children to drink milk and meet their daily calcium and vitamin D needs.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is not only delicious but also packed with probiotics, live beneficial bacteria that support digestive health and boost the immune system. Probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is important for proper digestion and absorption of nutrients. Yogurt is also a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin B12, making it a nutritious snack or breakfast option for kids.

Cheese

Cheese is a versatile and flavourful addition to kids' meals and snacks, providing a rich source of calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. Calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth, while protein supports muscle growth and repair. Cheese also contains phosphorus, which helps build and maintain healthy bones, as well as vitamin B12, which is important for nerve function and energy production.

Cheese | Image: Unsplash

Paneer

A staple in Indian households, paneer or Indian cottage cheese is not just nutritious, it is lip-smackingly tasty. You can make several dishes with paneer like bhurji, paratha, chilli, tikka and various types of curry. It is good for weight loss when eaten in moderation and is good for bone and teeth strengthening of kids in their formative years.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

