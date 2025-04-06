sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 6th 2025, 17:21 IST

Mood Swings? Expert Recommends These 5 Nutrients To Balance Cortisol, Stress, and Hormones

Chronic stress can deplete key nutrients in the body, making it crucial to replenish them through supplements and nutrient-rich foods.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Mood swings stem from shifts in brain chemicals. While everyone experiences them occasionally, some face chronic issues due to underlying imbalances in the body.

Chronic stress can drop key nutrients from your body

How to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones? Image: Pexels

In an Instagram post shared by stress and hormone coach Rachel Sanders, she reveals that chronic stress can drop key nutrients in the body, making it crucial to replenish them through supplements and nutrient-rich foods.

She writes in the caption, 'Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, impacting adrenal function and hormone balance. Anti-inflammatory, cortisol-supporting foods can help your body manage stress more effectively!"

5 key nutrients to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones, recommended by Sanders 

How to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones? Image: Pexels
  1. Magnesium: It supports the nervous system, regulates cortisol, and helps the body manage stress more effectively. Magnesium-rich foods: dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, and sweet potatoes.
  2. Antioxidants: They help combat oxidative stress and support overall health by reducing inflammation. Antioxidant-rich foods: Blueberries, spinach, pecans, kale, raspberries and beets.
  3. B vitamins: They support balanced cortisol by aiding adrenal function, energy production, and neurotransmitter regulation. B vitamins rich foods: Grass-fed beef, lentils, avocado, spinach, wild salmon, and organ meats.
  4. Omega-3: Fatty acids help reduce inflammation, support adrenal function, and improve the body's stress response. Omega-3 rich foods: Salmon, flaxseeds, sardines, sea vegetables, eggs, and walnuts.
  5. Vitamin C: It supports adrenal function and helps regulate the body's stress response. Vitamin C-rich foods: Bell peppers, oranges, kiwi, broccoli, strawberries, and papaya.

Published April 6th 2025, 17:01 IST