Mood Swings? Expert Recommends These 5 Nutrients To Balance Cortisol, Stress, and Hormones | Image: Pexels

Mood swings stem from shifts in brain chemicals. While everyone experiences them occasionally, some face chronic issues due to underlying imbalances in the body.

Chronic stress can drop key nutrients from your body

How to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones? Image: Pexels

In an Instagram post shared by stress and hormone coach Rachel Sanders, she reveals that chronic stress can drop key nutrients in the body, making it crucial to replenish them through supplements and nutrient-rich foods.

She writes in the caption, 'Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, impacting adrenal function and hormone balance. Anti-inflammatory, cortisol-supporting foods can help your body manage stress more effectively!"

5 key nutrients to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones, recommended by Sanders

How to balance cortisol, stress, and hormones? Image: Pexels