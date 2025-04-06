Mood Swings? Expert Recommends These 5 Nutrients To Balance Cortisol, Stress, and Hormones

Updated April 6th 2025, 17:21 IST
Mood swings stem from shifts in brain chemicals. While everyone experiences them occasionally, some face chronic issues due to underlying imbalances in the body.
Also read: Household Air Pollution Causes 3.2 Million Premature Deaths Annually, 5 Health Risks You Should Know
In an Instagram post shared by stress and hormone coach Rachel Sanders, she reveals that chronic stress can drop key nutrients in the body, making it crucial to replenish them through supplements and nutrient-rich foods.
She writes in the caption, 'Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, impacting adrenal function and hormone balance. Anti-inflammatory, cortisol-supporting foods can help your body manage stress more effectively!"
Published April 6th 2025, 17:01 IST