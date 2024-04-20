Naturopathic Solutions To Bolster Your Iron And Haemoglobin Levels

Advertisement

Anemia, is a health condition known to be caused by low levels of hemoglobin, making it a common health issue that affects millions worldwide. This condition, stemming from insufficient iron in the blood, often leads to fatigue, hair loss, shortness of breath, and a diminished appetite. However, several naturopathic remedies can boost hemoglobin and iron levels, providing relief and revitalizing health.

Beetroots

Known for their rich content of iron, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, and C, beetroots are essential for stimulating red blood cell production and increasing hemoglobin. For a quick health boost, blend a cup of chopped beetroots to make a smooth juice, add a teaspoon of lemon juice to enhance iron absorption, and enjoy this concoction as part of your morning routine.

Spinach

This leafy green is crucial for those suffering from anemia due to folic acid deficiency. Rich in vitamin B12 and folic acid, spinach supports hemoglobin production. Integrating spinach into daily meals can uplift your hemoglobin levels and overall health.

Image credit: Unsplash

Moringa leaves

With a higher iron content than spinach, moringa leaves are an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. A serving of moringa leaves significantly boosts hemoglobin. Incorporate these by blending 20-25 leaves into a paste with a teaspoon of jaggery powder and consume with breakfast for best results.

Image credit: Unsplash

Black sesame seed

These seeds are not only rich in iron but also aid in its absorption. Soak them overnight in water and drink the infusion the next morning to enhance your body's iron and hemoglobin levels.

Copper vessels

Drinking water stored in copper vessels can also help fight anemia. The water undergoes a natural oligodynamic effect, enriching it with copper ions, which in turn helps increase iron absorption and boosts hemoglobin levels.

These natural solutions provide a holistic approach to managing and combating anemia. Incorporating these into your daily regimen can lead to significant improvements in your health and well-being.

