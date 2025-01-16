Nurturing Young Minds: UNICEF Shares Holistic Mental Health Tips For Children

Those were the days when the biggest concerns of young minds were what games to play next or what to eat. However, in recent years, the rapid pace of change in our lifestyle and environment has dramatically unfolded before our eyes.

With numerous factors at play such as divorces, peer pressure, and other challenges children are increasingly facing mental health issues. This is not something to be taken lightly but rather give the attention and importance it deserves.

Check out these key strategies highlighted by UNICEF to help young children achieve holistic mental health and wellness.

Reach out to parents, friends or someone you could trust

(UNICEF Shares Holistic Mental Health Tips For Children. Image: Pexels)

Talk to someone: You don’t have to go through this alone. Reach out to someone you trust, a parent or guardian, a close friend, or your teacher. Tell them about your troubles and don’t hesitate or be afraid to ask for help.

Take time out for yourself: You need time for yourself, and you need to make this part of your everyday routine. It’s not as easy as it sounds, especially in this overwhelming modern lifestyle, it can seem impossible. But it is absolutely necessary to do this. Activities like exercising, reading writing, and going for a long walk – make some of these your daily habits.

Back again mentally and physically stronger

Tune out for a while: Too much time in front of the screen can blur the reality one lives in. Constantly viewing negative news, watching dark or depressing series or movies, scrolling through social media, and reading other people’s opinions – can all take a heavy toll on the mind. Turn it off and just tune out.

(UNICEF Shares Holistic Mental Health Tips For Children. Image: Pexels)

Do something kind: There’s a particular happiness to be found when helping others. It doesn’t have to be something big. Even a small action like helping someone cross the road or picking up their groceries – and you’ll feel so much better.