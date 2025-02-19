sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 11:24 IST, February 19th 2025

Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia After Polymicrobial Infection. Here's What You Need To Know About The Condition

Amid concerns about Pope Francis' health, officials revealed on Tuesday that he is also suffering from double pneumonia in addition to polymicrobial infection.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican | Image: Image: AP/File Photo

Following the hospitalization, Pope Francis, 88, was diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection and has been undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. However, amid concerns about his health, officials revealed on Tuesday that he is also suffering from double pneumonia in addition to a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

Also read: How Serious Is "Polymicrobial Respiratory Tract Infection" That Pope Francis Is Battling? Here's What That Means

(What is Double Pneumonia? Image: Pexels)

What is double pneumonia?

Double pneumonia is a condition in which both lungs are infected by bacteria and viruses. Healthline explains, “Double pneumonia is a lung infection that affects both of your lungs. The infection inflames the air sacs in your lungs, or the alveoli, which fill with fluid or pus. This inflammation makes it hard to breathe.”

(Is Double Pneumonia contagious? Image: Pexels)

What are the symptoms of double pneumonia?

The symptoms of double pneumonia are similar to those of pneumonia affecting a single lung. They include chest pain, congestion, shortness of breath, coughing, fever, rapid heart rate, fatigue, and nausea, among others.

Published 11:15 IST, February 19th 2025