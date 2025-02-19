Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia After Polymicrobial Infection. Here's What You Need To Know About The Condition

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican | Image: Image: AP/File Photo

Following the hospitalization, Pope Francis, 88, was diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection and has been undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. However, amid concerns about his health, officials revealed on Tuesday that he is also suffering from double pneumonia in addition to a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

(What is Double Pneumonia? Image: Pexels)

What is double pneumonia?

Double pneumonia is a condition in which both lungs are infected by bacteria and viruses. Healthline explains, “Double pneumonia is a lung infection that affects both of your lungs. The infection inflames the air sacs in your lungs, or the alveoli, which fill with fluid or pus. This inflammation makes it hard to breathe.”

(Is Double Pneumonia contagious? Image: Pexels)

What are the symptoms of double pneumonia?