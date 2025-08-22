Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away Due to Brain Stroke, Know Its Causes And Symptoms And Lifestyle Changes To Help Prevent It

Jaswinder Bhalla, a comedian and actor known fondly as Chacha Chatra, passed away on Friday afternoon following a stroke at the age of 65. According to the official reports, Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening, after which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Despite continuous treatment, his condition worsened, and he took his last breath early morning on Friday.

His fans, colleagues, and friends took to social media to share their grief, offer condolences to his family, and remember Bhalla for his work in Punjabi cinema.

What is a brain stroke?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a brain stroke occurs when the brain's blood supply is interrupted by a blockage or when blood leaks from a vessel, depriving brain cells of oxygen and causing them to be damaged or die.

What are the causes of a brain stroke?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The cause of a brain stroke includes established factors like high blood pressure (hypertension), atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), and diabetes. Other significant contributors include high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and a sedentary lifestyle.

What are the symptoms of a brain stroke?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

1. Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying.

2. Numbness, weakness, or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg.

3. Problems seeing with one or both eyes, i.e., blurred or blackened vision.

4. A sudden, severe headache may be a symptom of a stroke.

5. Someone having a stroke may stumble or lose balance or coordination.

What lifestyle to follow to prevent a brain stroke?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

You can help prevent stroke by making healthy lifestyle choices, which are as follows:

1. Manage high blood pressure

2. Maintain a healthy weight.

3. Eat a brain-friendly diet.

4. Exercise regularly.

5. Limit alcohol and quit smoking.

6. Stay Hydrated