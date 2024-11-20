Published 21:18 IST, November 20th 2024
Rafael Nadal's Retirement: Tennis Icon Battled With These Injuries Before Raising The White Flag
Rafael Nadal bids adieu to Tennis after crediting 22-grand-slams and being the face of indomitable spirit when faced with all forms of athletic injuries.
- Health News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rafael Nadal has retired from professional tennis after battling several injuries over this 23-year-long career. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
21:09 IST, November 20th 2024