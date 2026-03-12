Rooted In The Guiding Principle, 'Sarbat Da Bhala', This 45-Year Hospital Brings Premium Healthcare To Heartland

In smaller cities across India, the opening of a new multi-speciality hospital often triggers mixed reactions. Relief, certainly — advanced healthcare is finally available locally. But also suspicion — will it be expensive? Is it another commercial venture dressed as medical progress?

Not every expansion is driven by scale alone.

In Kaithal, a hospital founded in 1984, began as a modest institution shaped by a simple philosophy: healthcare as responsibility. Over 45 years, Shah Hospital has built its identity around continuity of care, not corporate ambition. Its recent expansion to Karnal is less about entering a new market and more about extending that continuity.

The guiding phrase often cited by its leadership is “Sarbat Da Bhala” — welfare of all. The idea, rooted in Sikh philosophy, places community good above individual gain. Translating such a value into modern healthcare infrastructure may seem idealistic, but in Tier-2 cities, it carries practical meaning.

For years, families in Karnal and surrounding districts have travelled to Delhi or Chandigarh for advanced treatment. The migration was partly due to infrastructure gaps and partly due to perception — a belief that metropolitan hospitals guarantee better outcomes.

However, healthcare dynamics are evolving. Advanced diagnostics such as 3 Tesla MRI systems, 128-slice CT scans and structured cardiac intervention units are increasingly present in regional centres. The question now is not whether infrastructure exists, but whether trust follows.

Multi super speciality hospitals often face a reputational paradox. The very features that enable advanced care — modular operation theatres, digital monitoring systems, specialised ICUs — are sometimes equated with high billing. Yet healthcare administrators argue that cost is shaped more by operational efficiency and governance than by machines alone.

At its new health campus in Karnal, Shah Hospital has integrated advanced cardiac intervention capability, Level-3 neonatal intensive care, organised ICU systems and digital patient management architecture. But its leadership insists that expansion is not a departure from its founding ethos.

Dr. M.S. Shah, who established the institution in Kaithal decades ago, has often described healthcare as “a long-term relationship with a community.” That relationship, hospital representatives say, cannot be sustained through overcharging or opacity.

Reflecting on the hospital’s approach to expansion, Dr. Shah notes that infrastructure alone does not define healthcare quality. “While we promise the same standards of service excellence and clinical care that people often associate with metro hospitals, our commitment has been equally clear — to ensure that treatment remains accessible and reasonably priced for people across all sections of society.”

For CEO Sumit Saini, the objective is to reshape how advanced healthcare is perceived in regional cities. “In many Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions, people still believe serious treatment is only possible in big metros. Our effort has been to challenge that perception by building systems and clinical teams that can deliver the same quality of care closer to home.”

He adds that affordability is central to the hospital’s operational philosophy. “Modern healthcare infrastructure often creates the impression that quality must come with a premium price. But efficiency, ethical governance, and responsible management can make advanced treatment far more affordable than people assume. Our focus is to ensure that patients experience the confidence of metro-level care, without the financial anxiety that often comes with travelling to larger cities.”

Medical Director Dr. Harjot Shah believes that technology must support, not overshadow, empathy. In cardiac and emergency cases, he argues, proximity can save lives. “If stabilisation and intervention can happen locally, families are spared not just financial strain, but emotional upheaval.”

The phrase “Where Care Feels Like Home” captures this attempt to merge infrastructure with familiarity. It suggests that clinical sophistication need not erase warmth. Neonatology specialist Dr. Harveen Kaur echoes this sentiment, noting that family communication during critical newborn cases can shape both recovery and trust.

The Karnal expansion, spread over approximately 65,000 sq ft with phased plans for future growth, signals ambition. But ambition, in this context, appears to be measured less by market share and more by geographic responsibility.

In an era where healthcare is often evaluated through corporate metrics, the invocation of “Sarbat Da Bhala” stands out. Whether the philosophy can withstand the pressures of scale remains to be seen. But its presence in the narrative challenges a common assumption — that multi super speciality necessarily means impersonal and expensive.