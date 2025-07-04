₹7 Could've Saved Shefali Jariwala's Life? Potential Saviour 'Ram Kit' Gets Linked To Death Of 'Kaanta Laga Girl'

Shefali Jariwala's death on June 27, allegedly due to a heart attack, has triggered speculation over what caused a sudden decline in her heart health despite the popular 'Kaanta Laga' girl being fit and fine right before her death at 42. According to media reports, Shefali was on a regular dose of anti-ageing medication and injections for 6-7 years and on the day she passed away, she took her regular dose on an empty stomach due to her fast, which triggered her blood pressure and eventually resulted in a heart attack. While rumours swirl over theories surrounding Shefali's death, her family has remained silent in the matter.

Shefali Jariwala died aged 42 in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

Since heart attack is being ruled as the cause of death in Shefali's case, a video describing how timely intervention in cases of medical emergencies, especially those related to the heart, can potentially save lives. In the viral video, a basic kit known as the ‘Ram Kit’, is referred to, which comes in handy when someone experiences symptoms of a heart attack or severe chest discomfort.

According to viral video, the 'Ram Kit' costs ₹7 and contains three vital medicines: Sorbitrate, which is to be placed under the tongue, Rosuvastatin for managing cholesterol and two tablets of Ecosprin. He explains how these tablets can be used during an emergency to provide initial relief in case the medical emergency is related to the heart. It is also stated in the clip that "every household should have a 'Ram Kit'".

Since Shefali's sudden death, the clip speaking about the potential life-saving and the cheap 'Ram Kit' has gone viral, garnering over 5.8 lakh views. Many in the comments sections mentioned how this kit is only helpful in cases of heart attack and not cardiac arrest and the two are different conditions.