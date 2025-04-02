Rural Vs. Urban Communities: Study of 27,000+ Adults Reveals Key Insights Into Cardiovascular Health Disparities

Adults living in rural areas were more likely to have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes, as per the NIH. | Image: Pexels

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming 17.9 million lives each year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

To address this growing concern, especially in rural and urban communities, researchers analyzed data from 27,000+ adults to study cardiovascular health disparities.

In a recent data release by the National Institute of Health (NIH), researchers have discovered major heart disease and worsening of the situation in the rural areas as compared to the urban areas due to several reasons.

Rural areas are more likely to suffer from heart disease

According to a report by the NIH, adults living in rural areas are more likely to suffer from heart disease compared to those in large cities. The data highlights key health disparities:

Heart Disease: 7% in rural areas vs. 4% in large cities

High Blood Pressure: 37% vs. 31%

High Cholesterol: 29% vs. 27%

Obesity: 41% vs. 30%

Diabetes: 11% vs. 10%

Key factors behind higher heart disease rates in rural vs. urban communities

The data was collected from 27,000+ adults who participated in the 2022 National Health Interview Survey. The study concluded that factors such as income levels, education, food security, and home ownership largely explain the higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease in rural areas, according to the NIH.