Sunburn is a common and painful condition caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. It not only damages the skin but also increases the risk of skin cancer. According to an article in WebMD, “A sunburn is skin damage from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Most are mild and can be treated at home. But sunburn also increases your risk of melanoma and other skin cancers.” Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to prevent sunburn and alleviate its symptoms if it occurs.

Sunburn | Image: Freepik

Prevention of sunburn

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if swimming or sweating.

Limit your time in direct sunlight, especially during peak hours between 10am and 4pm Seek shade under umbrellas, trees, or awnings to reduce your exposure to harmful UV rays.

Cover up with lightweight, tightly woven clothing that provides protection from the sun's rays. Opt for long sleeves, pants, and wide-brimmed hats to shield your skin from UV damage.

Protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them by wearing sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Look for sunglasses labelled as providing UV protection.

Avoid using tanning beds, as they emit harmful UV radiation that can increase your risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Use SPF for prevention | Image: Freepik

Treatment of sunburn

Apply cool, damp compresses or take a cool bath to soothe the affected skin and help reduce inflammation and discomfort.

Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser or aloe vera gel to hydrate and soothe sunburned skin. Avoid products containing alcohol, which can further dry out the skin.

Drink plenty of water to help replenish lost fluids and prevent dehydration, which can worsen the symptoms of sunburn.

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or aspirin can help reduce pain and inflammation associated with sunburn. Follow the dosage instructions carefully.

Protect sunburned skin from further damage by staying out of the sun until it has healed completely. Wear protective clothing and reapply sunscreen as needed when outdoors.

If you experience severe sunburn symptoms such as blistering, fever, chills, or dizziness, seek medical attention promptly. Severe sunburn may require medical treatment to prevent complications.