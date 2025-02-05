Shell-Shocking: 100,000 Organic Eggs Stolen From US Grocer As Bird Flu Triggers Price Hike

100,000 Organic Eggs Stolen From US Grocer: In an unexpected event, about 100, 000 organic eggs were stolen by unknown thieves from a single Pennsylvania department store in the US, amid a price hike due to bird flu.

As per reports, the cost of the stolen eggs was worth $40,000 which amounted to around Rupees 34,88,460/- According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the eggs were taken from the back of Pete & Gerry’s Organics distribution trailer on Saturday, February 1 at 8:40 pm in Greencastle.

(Organic eggs stolen in Pennsylvania. Image: Pexels)

In a statement given to the CBS News affiliate WHP-TV, the egg producer revealed that they are aware of the theft and are working with local law enforcement.

Why are the prices of eggs going up?

The prices of eggs have exponentially soared, according to the CBS News analysis of Consumer Price Index data from 2019 to 2024, it has risen to 160% increase.

What is a bird flu?