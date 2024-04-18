Advertisement

When people consciously start eating on a regular basis, people might across the term glycaemic index (GI), which translates to the spike in blood sugar levels varying food types are capable of. Fear not as there are simple-to-follow ways to decrease the GI index.

Foods with a high GI are easier to digest and absorb. They cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. While those with a low GI are digested more slowly, resulting in a gradual rise in blood sugar, as per a Healthline report. Have a look at ways to lower the glycemic index of certain foods.

Toasting bread

A simple slice of white bread can cause a quick rise in blood sugar due to its high glycaemic index. However, toasting it allows one to changes its structure, which results in reducing its glycemic impact. The process helps slow digestion and moderates the blood sugar ascent, making toasted bread a better option for those monitoring their glucose intake.

Image credit: Unsplash

Green bananas

While ripe yellow bananas are a sweet treat, their green, unripe counterparts pack a healthful punch with significantly lower GI. Green bananas contain up to 20 times more resistant starch than their yellow relatives, benefiting gut health and enhancing feelings of fullness. This starch isn't fully digested in the small intestine, which means glucose is released more slowly into the bloodstream.

Image credit: Unsplash

Core of apples

Apples are a fibrous powerhouse, especially if you consume the entire fruit, core included (minus the seeds). Eating the whole apple reduces food waste and helps keep sugar release moderated.

Leafy vegetables

For those who love their greens, a simple hack can boost the health benefits of cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage. Chopping these vegetables 40 minutes before cooking enhances their antioxidant properties, particularly increasing the production of sulforaphane, a compound noted for its potential anti-cancer properties.