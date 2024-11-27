Singer Neha Bhasin Reveals Her Struggle With PMDD: Know All About Symptoms, Causes, And Remedies

Neha Bhasin on her struggle with PMDD and why she chose to finally open up? | Image: Neha Bhasin/Instagram

Neha Bhasin opened up about her battle with pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition considered severe than premenstrual syndrome (PMS), while also pointing out the body shaming, mental duress that one has to undergo as a result of public unawareness about an individual's health condition.

Celebrities often face the pressure of presenting an ideal public front, which doesn't necessarily translate to a mental state you'd like to be in 24/7, especially if you're going through a medical condition that affects both your physical, and mental state.

The singer credited for hit songs like Catch Me, and Apple Beauty said," I share my story to spread awareness." Bhasin expects her journey with PMDD to infuse strength in 20-year-olds to suffer until they get the right diagnosis.

Neha Bhasin suffers PMDD since her teenage years.

What causes PMDD?

While the exact cause of PMDD remains unknown, there are claims that support it could be an abnormal reaction to hormonal changes that occur with each menstrual cycle, according to a WebMD report. Further, it leads to a serotonin deficiency. This substance is naturally found in brain, and intestines that narrow blood vessels, and cause physical symptoms.

Symptoms of PMDD. Image credit: Pexels

Symptoms of PMDD

Appetite changes

Cramps and bloating

Breast tenderness

Headaches

Joint or muscle pain

Hot flashes

Neha Bhasin on her PMDD cycle. Image credit: Instagram

How long is the PMDD cycle?

PMDD takes place during the menstrual cycle. Neha Bhasin shared that her PMDD began on the day of her ovulation uptil the first two of her periods, which is close to 16 days of every month.

Severe headaches are a common symptom of PMDD. Image credit: Pinterest

What are possible remedies for PMDD?

Birth control for PMDD: Birth control pills could ease your PMDD symptoms by shortening or stopping your periods, but there's no guarantee. Some people say the pill makes their symptoms worse. Talk to your doctor about a 3-month trial to see if it works for you, according to a WebMd report.