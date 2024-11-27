Published 16:26 IST, November 27th 2024
Singer Neha Bhasin Reveals Her Struggle With PMDD: Know All About Symptoms, Causes, And Remedies
Neha Bhasin opened up about her battle with pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Know all about this severe health condition, and ways to combat it.
- Health News
Neha Bhasin opened up about her battle with pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition considered severe than premenstrual syndrome (PMS), while also pointing out the body shaming, mental duress that one has to undergo as a result of public unawareness about an individual's health condition.
Celebrities often face the pressure of presenting an ideal public front, which doesn't necessarily translate to a mental state you'd like to be in 24/7, especially if you're going through a medical condition that affects both your physical, and mental state.
The singer credited for hit songs like Catch Me, and Apple Beauty said," I share my story to spread awareness." Bhasin expects her journey with PMDD to infuse strength in 20-year-olds to suffer until they get the right diagnosis.
What causes PMDD?
While the exact cause of PMDD remains unknown, there are claims that support it could be an abnormal reaction to hormonal changes that occur with each menstrual cycle, according to a WebMD report. Further, it leads to a serotonin deficiency. This substance is naturally found in brain, and intestines that narrow blood vessels, and cause physical symptoms.
Symptoms of PMDD
- Appetite changes
- Cramps and bloating
- Breast tenderness
- Headaches
- Joint or muscle pain
- Hot flashes
How long is the PMDD cycle?
PMDD takes place during the menstrual cycle. Neha Bhasin shared that her PMDD began on the day of her ovulation uptil the first two of her periods, which is close to 16 days of every month.
What are possible remedies for PMDD?
Birth control for PMDD: Birth control pills could ease your PMDD symptoms by shortening or stopping your periods, but there's no guarantee. Some people say the pill makes their symptoms worse. Talk to your doctor about a 3-month trial to see if it works for you, according to a WebMd report.
PMDD medications: Some over-the-counter pain relievers such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may ease symptoms such as headache, breast tenderness, backache, and cramping. Diuretics, also called “water pills,” can help with fluid retention and bloating, as per a WebMD report.
