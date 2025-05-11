SpaceX Employee With Crohn's Disease Fired Over Bathroom Breaks: Know About This Medical Condition

Who would have thought that a simple bathroom break could cost someone their job? For one former employee at Elon Musk-led SpaceX, that was exactly the case.

Douglas Altshuler, 58, is now engaged in a legal battle, alleging that the company disciplined and ultimately fired him for taking bathroom breaks related to his medical condition, Crohn's disease.

According to multiple news reports, Altshuler began working for SpaceX as a customer support representative for Starlink in 2023.

Due to his medical condition, he required bathroom breaks approximately every 35 to 45 minutes, amounting to around 14 breaks during an eight-hour shift. While things initially went smoothly, the situation reportedly changed in early 2024.

Crohn's disease. Image: Pexels

What is Crohn's disease?

Crohn's disease is a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Although Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract, it most commonly targets the small intestine and proximal colon.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), it most commonly develops between the ages of 20 and 29.

How does Crohn's disease cause someone to urinate more?

As a bowel disease, Crohn's can cause increased urination for several reasons, one being the development of fistulas between the intestines and bladder.

Other contributing factors include urinary tract infections and complications like kidney stones.

Symptoms and causes of Crohn's disease

The symptoms of Crohn's disease can vary from person to person; however, according to the NIH, some of the most common signs include diarrhoea, abdominal cramping and pain, and weight loss.