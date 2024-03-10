×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Superfoods That Can Help Lower Cholesterol And Keep Your Heart Healthy

These superfoods are great to cut down bad cholesterol as well as keep your heart healthy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Spinach vegetable
Superfoods That Can Help Lower Cholesterol | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for heart health, and incorporating certain superfoods into your diet can help you achieve this goal. These nutrient-rich foods not only taste delicious but also have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Here are some superfoods that can help you lower cholesterol, according to an article by WebMD.

Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a heart-healthy protein that can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Aim to include fatty fish like salmon in your diet at least twice a week for maximum benefits.

File photo of salmon | Image: Unsplash

Oils

Healthy oils such as olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels when used in place of saturated or trans fats.

Whole grain bread

Opt for whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread to increase your intake of soluble fibre, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Whole grains also contain nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote heart health.

Whole grain bread | Image: Unsplash

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Enjoy them fresh or frozen as a tasty and nutritious snack or add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or salads.

Avocados

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add slices of avocado to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies for a creamy and nutritious boost.

Beans

Beans, including black beans, chickpeas, and lentils, are high in soluble fibre, which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Add beans to soups, stews, salads, or casseroles for a filling and heart-healthy meal.

Nuts

File photo of almonds | Image: Unsplash

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Enjoy a handful of nuts as a snack or add them to salads, yoghurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and flavour.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants that have been shown to improve heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content as an occasional treat.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is rich in lutein, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Include spinach in salads, omelettes, stir-fries, or smoothies for a delicious and heart-healthy boost.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo