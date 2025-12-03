TB Cases in India Drop by 21% Since 2015: Union Health Minister Nadda

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda has highlighted that India's TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) reduced by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024, almost double the pace of the decline observed globally at 12 %, as per the World Health Organisation's Global TB Report 2025, according to an official release. He stated that India's mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024. "India's TB mortality rate has decreased from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh population in 2024, reflecting significant progress in reducing deaths due to TB", he said at the Extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA) Auditorium on Tuesday.JP Nadda was joined by B L Verma, MoS, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; Pankaj Chaudhury, MoS, Ministry of Finance; Kamlesh Paswan, MoS, Ministry of Rural Development; Jitin Prasada, MoS, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Electronics and Information Technology and Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs, Environment, Forest & Climate Change.The day marked the first of a series of interactions with Parliamentarians, with a special focus on MPs from Uttar Pradesh. MPs from the state attended the event and pledged their commitment to advancing the campaign and driving community mobilisation efforts within their constituencies. The MPs were informed about the campaign objectives, key activities being undertaken, and their role in supporting the campaign.





Addressing the gathering, Nadda underscored the important leadership roles of the MPs in achieving the goal of TB elimination. He urged the MPs to monitor the campaign in their respective constituencies, raise awareness and reduce stigma around the disease, and mobilise the community to actively participate in the campaign.The MPs were informed about several novel interventions that have been rolled out in the last ten years, including swift uptake of new technologies like AI-enabled hand-held chest x-ray machines and Truenat machines, the adoption of more effective, shorter treatment regimens, decentralisation of TB care through the network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community engagement, etc.





Nadda noted the importance of further penetration of TB screening services and awareness generation at the ground level for the success of the TB elimination efforts and encouraged the MPs to support these efforts in order to make it a Jan Andolan.Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava underscored the importance of the campaign for reducing the TB burden in the country. The Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, provided an overview of the TB Elimination campaign of the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)