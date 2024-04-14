Advertisement

Testicular cancer, although considered to be rare, is known to mainly affect men aged between 15 and 40, and those who are over 50, as per a Medical News Today report. This cancer variant is recognised for having an unusual bimodal age distribution, with a significant incidence in both younger and older age groups. While it is less common in older men, awareness of the symptoms is crucial across all ages.

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer

The first sign of testicular cancer is formation of a painless lump in one or both testicles, as per the Medical News Today. This symptom should never be ignored, especially if it persists. Changes in the size and shape of the testicles, a sensation of heaviness in the scrotum, or a noticeable difference in size between testicles are other important indicators. Some men might also face recurrent testicular infections or continued enlargement after antibiotic treatment, which could suggest a more serious underlying issue.

As the cancer progresses, symptoms may extend beyond the testicles. Advanced stages might involve abdominal pain, the development of a lump in the abdomen, or a feeling of fullness. Swelling in the lower extremities, particularly the legs, along with symptoms like loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss, could signal the disease has advanced.

How to self-assess for signs of testicular cancer?

Self-examination is essential for the quickest detection, especially for males under 30. Young men should be educated on the normal size, shape and consistency of their testicles and are encouraged to regularly check for any irregularities. Parents can also play a pertinent role by informing their sons about the technique of self-examination and stress upon the importance of seeking medical advice for any concerning changes.

The earliest possible detection is important for effectively treating testicular cancer. Individuals, in higher-risk age brackets, should not hesitate to seek medical advice for persistent or unexplained symptoms to exclude any serious health conditions.

