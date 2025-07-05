These Street Foods, Tempting As They Are, Should Never Be a Part Of Your Rain Soaked Adventures

What is it with rain and craving spicy foods? Scientists and cultural experts may wrack their brains over the connection, but we have all felt that familiar sensation of wanting to indulge in spicy street food when the rain hits. However, while street foods from unregulated and unclean stalls are a health risk any time of the year, during monsoon the risk is far greater. Here are a few street foods you should absolutely avoid during the rainy season.

Pani Puri/Gol Gappa/Puchka

While the urge is irresistible, the ‘pani’ used in Pani Puri often comes from questionable sources. The stagnant water during monsoon is contaminated with disease-causing bacteria that can easily lead to cases of typhoid or diarrhoea and this unsafe water is often used by street vendors to make the ‘pani’.

Fruit Salads

While this may seem like a sensible option (after all fruits are healthy, right?) it is not, at least during the monsoon. These fruits are often pre-cut and attract flies and other insects. Also, during the rainy season the humidity in the air causes the fruits to spoil faster leading to issues like food poisoning.

Pudina or Tamarind Chutneys

These chutneys, yummy as they are, are made in large batches and street vendors often do not store them properly. The moisture in the air during monsoon can encourage the growth of fungus and bacteria in the chutneys leading to stomach cramps or even diarrhoea.

Ice Golas/Chuskis

Once again, blame the dubious water sourcing of street vendor! The ice for these delicious treats are often made with unfiltered water which is a hub for waterborne diseases, especially during the monsoon. Special as they are, chuskis are not worth risking viral infections or typhoid.

Dairy-Based Sweets

Sweets made with milk and milk products like ‘chhena’ are notorious for being delicate. It is difficult to store them properly even during the dry months, but during the rainy season these products tend to spoil alarmingly fast. As tempting as rasgullas and rasmalais looks when its pouring outside the window, they are likely to give you a sour stomach or food poisoning.

What to have instead