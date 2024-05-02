Advertisement

Although the actor doesn't hesitate to attempt stunts, Tiger Shroff has confessed that he is afraid of flying. Even though the actor works in a field that necessitates frequent travel, he recently discussed a specific anxiety known as aerophobia. “I used to like travelling. Then I suddenly developed a phobia of flying,” Shroff told Curly Tales, “I was once on a turbulent flight. Ever since then, it has been playing on my mind.”

What is aerophobia?

As per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, aerophobia means fear or a strong dislike of flying. It is the inability to board flying vehicles, such as aeroplanes or helicopters, because of an overwhelming and illogical fear that begins with the thought of doing so.

When someone has a flying phobia, they fear the entire process and view the flight and the aeroplane as deadly places. Anxiety over flying can appear not only when the flight is underway, but also prior to takeoff, during the waiting period, and even when one is exposed to aviation-related news.

Symptoms

Aerophobics suffer from severe anxiety that lasts for a long time when they think about or experience flying. Aerophobia, sometimes referred to as aviophobia, shares many of the same symptoms as other specialized phobias. Among the physical signs of a fear of flying are: chills, choking sensations, disorientation, flushed skin, gastrointestinal upset, increased heart rate, irritability, nausea, shortness of breath and sweating. In some instances, people also experience a full-blown panic attack.

Causes

Carl Jung's theory of the collective unconscious suggests that the fear of flying may have evolved from acrophobia, the fear of heights. Genetic predispositions to anxiety may also influence the emergence of different types of phobias in us. Furthermore, the ability to transmit genetically also permits the evolutionary fear of heights. Being misinformed about the safety of air travel and viewing the aircraft and flying experience as dangerous are two typical causes of flight fear.

What can help?

There are treatments available for flying anxiety, even in cases where the underlying cause is unknown. Medication, group therapy, and psychotherapy are a few popular forms of treatment. Additionally, educating yourself about the flying process, identifying irrational thoughts, learning to recognize triggers and practising relaxation techniques also help.