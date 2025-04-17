sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 17th 2025, 16:33 IST

Tiny But Mighty: Why Quail Eggs Are South Korea’s Go-To Superfood For Overall Health

Beyond their charming appearance, what truly makes these quail eggs fascinating is their impressive nutrient profile.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Quail Eggs.
Quail Eggs. | Image: Pexels

Quail eggs may be small in size, but beyond their charming appearance, what truly makes these tiny eggs fascinating is their impressive nutrient profile, packed with vitamins and minerals that support overall wellness.

Considered a delicacy in many countries like the US, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador, quail eggs are absolutely adorable, delicate, and beautifully speckled in pastel shades of tan and dark brown.

In South Korea, also known as the Land of the Morning Calm, the creamy and dense texture of quail eggs isn’t just a treat;

Richer, Creamier, healthier and nutritious than chicken eggs

Quail eggs. Image: Pexels

They’re a daily staple, woven into everyday meals and embraced as a nutritional powerhouse.

Recalling a post shared by Chef Vicky Ratnani back in 2018, he said, “Quail eggs are more nutritious and healthier than chicken eggs. It contains 13% protein, which is comfortably more than the daily recommended protein requirement.”

“Quail eggs are especially rich in B-vitamins, with over 140% of Thiamine (Vitamin B1). This quantity is again more than the 80% thiamine value of chicken.”

Quail eggs. Image: Pexels

More reasons why South Korea swears by

Here are seven major benefits of quail eggs, as outlined by WebMD, and why you’ll often find them featured in South Korean cuisine, from hearty soups and savoury snacks to flavourful noodles and more.

  1. They are rich in protein.
  2. Quail eggs can balance your cholesterol level.
  3. Rich in vitamin A, it boosts your immunity.
  4. Quail eggs are rich in ovomucoid protein, known for treating allergies.
  5. Aids in keeping you energetic.
  6. Keeps metabolism in check.
  7. Improve vision issues.

Published April 17th 2025, 16:13 IST