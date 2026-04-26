Tired Of Fighting Over AC Remote? Know The Ideal Room Temperature For Quality Sleep

The last thing anyone would want after a long, tiring day is to argue over AC temperature before crashing for the night. While unpleasant, this is a challenge most people who share a bedroom have to go through, especially in the summer season. It is popularly believed that there are two kinds of people, those who like to sleep in warm rooms and others who prefer it a little chilly, and they end up in each other's company. Beyond personal preference, there is actually a scientifically recommended temperature range that can help everyone enjoy deeper, more restful sleep. Experts suggest a sweet middle spot that will not only end the late-night debates but is also ideal for quality sleep.

What is the ideal room temperature for sleeping?

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As per Healthline, experts suggest that a room temperature between 60°F and 65°F is optimal for sleeping. For the Indian context, this means something between 15.5°C and 18.3°C. It must be noted that this signifies room temperature and not the AC temperature.



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How does maintaining the ideal temperature help sleep?

This temperature range supports the body’s natural sleep cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. As night falls, your body temperature naturally drops to signal that it’s time to rest. This can be witnessed when feet and palms suddenly feel warmer. This happens because the body lets go of the trapped heat to reduce the core temperature.

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A cooler environment helps facilitate this process, allowing one to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. If the room temperature is not adjusted correctly, it might lead to an imbalance in the body's core temperature, causing disrupted sleep. As per the publication, the temperature differs vastly for infants and older adults.

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Setting the AC too low might feel refreshing initially, but excessively cold temperatures can disrupt sleep. You may wake up feeling uncomfortable, dehydrated, or even experience stiffness in muscles. On the other hand, a room that is too warm can lead to sweating, frequent awakenings, and poor sleep quality.