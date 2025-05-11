Top Pediatrician Debunks Widespread Child Health Myths Among Young Mothers

Motherhood is a journey learned through experience, no one is trained for it. It's natural to feel curious and uncertain, especially as a young mother.

To help clarify some of the most frequently asked questions on the internet about child health myths, Republic World spoke with Dr. Kushal Agrawal, Head of the Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics at KVR Hospital, Kashipur.

Dr. Agrawal offers clear, expert insights as he debunks some of the most common myths surrounding child health.

Seven common child health myths

Myth 1: Should I bathe my baby daily to keep them clean?

Reality: In the early weeks, bathing your baby every 3–4 days is enough. Preterm and newborn babies are prone to losing body heat quickly. Sponge baths are less ideal than tub baths, which help maintain temperature. Use lukewarm water, and never forget: cleanliness also comes from hand hygiene, yours, not just the baby’s

Myth 2: Can I put powders, oils, or creams on the umbilical cord to help it heal faster?

Reality: Absolutely not. The cord stump should be kept dry and exposed to air. Fold the diaper below the stump and avoid applying any substance. Adding ghee, turmeric, or powder can increase the risk of infection.

Myth 3: I think my baby is cold. Should I bundle them up with layers and cover their head at all times?

Reality: Babies do need warmth, but over-wrapping can lead to overheating. Use soft cotton clothes, caps, socks, and mittens. Skin-to-skin contact (Kangaroo Mother Care) is one of the safest and most effective ways to regulate your baby’s temperature.

Myth 4: My baby cries a lot. Could it be because of gas or ‘nazar’ (evil eye)?

Reality: Newborns cry to express basic needs—hunger, discomfort, or simply the need to be held. While gas is a possibility, persistent or shrill crying could be a red flag. Look for signs like refusal to feed, lethargy, or vomiting. Always consult your paediatrician instead of resorting to gripe water or home remedies.

Myth 5: My baby was born a few weeks early but looks okay. Do I need to be extra careful?

Reality: Late preterm babies (34–36 weeks) may appear healthy but often struggle with feeding and temperature control. Extremely and very preterm babies (<34 weeks) need specialized NICU care. Preterm skin is delicate—use coconut oil to protect it, super-absorbent diapers to keep it dry, and minimize bathing.

Myth 6: I thought KMC is only for premature babies.

Reality: Kangaroo Mother Care benefits all babies, especially in low-resource settings. It helps regulate temperature, improves breastfeeding, strengthens immunity, and reduces maternal stress. Fathers and other caregivers can also practice KMC.

Myth 7: My baby’s eyes sometimes roll back, or he twitches during sleep. Is this normal?