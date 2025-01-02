Try Out This Singing Bowl Sound Therapy In Mysore

The second-most populous city of Karnataka, Mysore, is famed for being rooted in its rich cultural heritage. Recently, actor, and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury discovered the healing powers of singing bowl sound therapy takes place in Mysore

Sharing the deets on this lesser-known therapy, Treasury said, "The location is - Temple of Singing Bowls but you have to book an appointment 📆 first through Anokhi Garden in Mysore. 08448457482 Ask them for the sound therapy that i experienced. Anokhi Gardenalso curates Yoga and Massage Sessions!! I even stayed with them. Mysore has this whole other side for Healing ❤️‍🩹 Body and Soul and I have just gone through a breakup, so it was the perfect break for me.

How does this Tibetan therapy work?

Singing bowl sound therapy, which originated from Tibetan traditions makes use of vibrations that leave you healed. When the bowl is struck or rubbed, the vibrations that are formed leaves you relaxed. The body, which mostly contains of water, efficiently created sounds that depletes stress, and initiates the parasympathetic nervous system.

The rhythmic tones synchronise brainwaves to alpha or theta states, inducing deep relaxation and meditative states. Additionally, sound therapy can unblock energy pathways, restoring balance and harmony.

Does it help in addressing emotional or physical challenges?

Low-frequency vibrations can activate the vagus nerve, reducing stress and anxiety. Bowls tuned to the heart chakra help release blockages and promote self-love for emotional healing. Sound therapy may also aid physical pain by improving blood circulation and reducing stiffness, and it helps with sleep disorders by inducing delta brainwaves for deeper sleep. Practitioners select specific bowls to tailor the experience to individual needs.

Possible risk to trying sound therapy