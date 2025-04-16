Type 5 Diabetes: A Silent Threat to Malnourished Teens and Young Adults | 8 Symptoms to Watch Out For

The IDF has recognised Type 5 Diabetes — a malnutrition-linked form of diabetes marked by low insulin, stunted growth, fatigue, and poor metabolic control. | Image: Pixabay

In a groundbreaking announcement, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has officially recognised a lesser-known form of diabetes — Type 5 Diabetes.

Affecting an estimated 20 to 25 million people globally, this newly classified condition is now being acknowledged as a major public health concern, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

What Is Type 5 Diabetes?

Also referred to as Malnutrition-Related Diabetes or Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes (SIDD), Type 5 Diabetes is distinct from the more commonly known Type 1 and Type 2 forms. Unlike Type 2, which is often linked to obesity and insulin resistance, Type 5 is primarily triggered by chronic undernutrition, particularly during critical growth periods in childhood and adolescence.

“Type 5 diabetes is characterised by severely low insulin levels and poor metabolic control. It typically affects lean individuals who were malnourished in their early years,” the IDF explained in its recent press release.

A Long-Neglected Condition

Although the medical community has observed such cases for decades, this condition has long been overlooked. The first known reports date back to Jamaica in 1955, with similar cases soon identified in undernourished communities across India, Pakistan , and sub-Saharan Africa during the 1960s.

Despite these early findings, the condition was frequently misdiagnosed as either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes — a mistake that deprived patients of the specific care they needed.

“This recognition marks a pivotal moment in the understanding of diabetes,” said the IDF, which has now launched a Type 5 Diabetes Working Group to advance research, spread awareness, and improve treatment strategies.

Symptoms to Watch Out For

One of the major challenges in identifying Type 5 diabetes is the absence of common risk factors like obesity. The symptoms are often subtle and mistaken for other health issues. Parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals should be especially alert to the following signs:

Persistent fatigue Unexplained weight loss or inability to gain weight Stunted physical growth Excessive thirst and frequent urination Recurring infections and delayed wound healing Digestive issues and poor appetite Dark patches on the skin (especially around the neck) Cognitive difficulties like poor memory or trouble concentrating in school

A Global Health Equity Issue

Professor Schwarz, speaking at the IDF’s World Diabetes Congress , stressed the importance of this new classification,"The recognition of Type 5 diabetes marks a historic shift in how we approach diabetes globally. For too long, this condition has gone unrecognised, affecting millions and depriving them of adapted care. This is about equity, science, and saving lives.”