Type 5 Diabetes: A Silent Threat to Malnourished Teens and Young Adults | 8 Symptoms to Watch Out For

Updated April 16th 2025, 20:56 IST
In a groundbreaking announcement, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has officially recognised a lesser-known form of diabetes — Type 5 Diabetes.
Affecting an estimated 20 to 25 million people globally, this newly classified condition is now being acknowledged as a major public health concern, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
Also referred to as Malnutrition-Related Diabetes or Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes (SIDD), Type 5 Diabetes is distinct from the more commonly known Type 1 and Type 2 forms. Unlike Type 2, which is often linked to obesity and insulin resistance, Type 5 is primarily triggered by chronic undernutrition, particularly during critical growth periods in childhood and adolescence.
“Type 5 diabetes is characterised by severely low insulin levels and poor metabolic control. It typically affects lean individuals who were malnourished in their early years,” the IDF explained in its recent press release.
Although the medical community has observed such cases for decades, this condition has long been overlooked. The first known reports date back to Jamaica in 1955, with similar cases soon identified in undernourished communities across India, Pakistan , and sub-Saharan Africa during the 1960s.
Despite these early findings, the condition was frequently misdiagnosed as either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes — a mistake that deprived patients of the specific care they needed.
“This recognition marks a pivotal moment in the understanding of diabetes,” said the IDF, which has now launched a Type 5 Diabetes Working Group to advance research, spread awareness, and improve treatment strategies.
One of the major challenges in identifying Type 5 diabetes is the absence of common risk factors like obesity. The symptoms are often subtle and mistaken for other health issues. Parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals should be especially alert to the following signs:
Professor Schwarz, speaking at the IDF’s World Diabetes Congress , stressed the importance of this new classification,"The recognition of Type 5 diabetes marks a historic shift in how we approach diabetes globally. For too long, this condition has gone unrecognised, affecting millions and depriving them of adapted care. This is about equity, science, and saving lives.”
As the IDF intensifies efforts to understand and address Type 5 diabetes, the hope is that greater awareness will lead to earlier diagnoses, targeted interventions, and improved health outcomes — especially for vulnerable youth.
Published April 16th 2025, 20:45 IST