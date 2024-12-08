UN Declares December 21 As World Meditation Day; Understanding Its Significance

In a historic move, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) officially declared December 21 as World Meditation Day on Friday. The resolution was unanimously adopted, with support from core group countries including Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, Andorra, and India, who co-sponsored the initiative.

December 21 is World Meditation Day

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the decision, highlighting the focus on well-being and inner transformation.

In his post, Harish wrote, “A day for comprehensive well-being and inner transformation! Glad that India alongwith other nations of the core group guided the unanimous adoption of the resolution on the declaration of 21 December as World Meditation Day at the UN General Assembly today. India’s leadership in overall human wellbeing stems from our civilizational dictum of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam - the whole world is one family.

“21 December marks the Winter Solstice, which in Indian tradition is the beginning of Uttarayana – an auspicious time of the year, especially for inner reflection. India had taken the lead in the declaration of 21 June, which marks Summer Solstice, as the International Day of Yoga by the UN in 2014. In a decade, it has become a global movement which has led to common people across the globe practising yoga and making it part of their daily lives.”

Significance of World Meditation Day

Much like the International Day of Yoga, World Meditation Day aims to promote awareness about practices that support physical, emotional, and mental well-being. With rising concerns over deteriorating mental health worldwide, dedicating a day to meditation serves as a reminder of its profound benefits, such as reducing stress, enhancing focus, and fostering emotional resilience.

December 21, marking the Winter Solstice, is symbolic in many cultures, signifying renewal and reflection. The day aligns perfectly with the UN’s aim to encourage people to embrace meditation for inner peace and holistic well-being, creating a global platform to discuss the importance of mental health and its impact on individuals and societies.