What Are The Health Benefits Of Chocolate?

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, love fills the air, and chocolate remains a must-have treat. From chocolate hearts to chocolate roses, people include it in almost every part of the celebration. But does chocolate support heart and skin health, or can it cause harm? And does the type of chocolate make a difference? Discover the benefits here.

According to Baylor College of Medicine, chocolate can offer cardiovascular benefits, but certain conditions apply. The publication states that dark chocolate with more than 70% cacao content links to heart benefits that milk chocolate does not provide, and white chocolate offers even fewer advantages.

Chocolates contain fibre

Reports suggest that chocolate becomes healthier as its cocoa percentage increases. When a bar contains at least 70% cocoa, it leaves less space for additives such as sugar and extra flavourings. Higher cocoa content also provides more nutrients, including fibre, iron, and magnesium.

Helping gut health

Dark chocolate contains polyphenols, similar to those found in fruits, nuts, and seeds, which can support healthy gut microbes, according to reports. Cocoa also acts as a prebiotic, a type of fibre that gut bacteria digest. ZOE reports have identified 50 "good" gut bugs and 50 “bad” gut bugs linked to better and worse health outcomes, including heart and metabolic health.

Supporting heart health and blood pressure

Chocolate contains flavanols, a type of polyphenol, and cocoa also provides theobromine, another natural compound, as per reports. Research has connected both with better blood vessel function, reduced blood pressure, and a lower risk of heart disease in people with and without existing health conditions. However, scientists still call for more research to fully understand how these substances support heart health.

Improving cholesterol levels

Polyphenols may also improve cholesterol levels. Studies suggest they can raise "good” cholesterol while lowering "bad” cholesterol, helping overall balance. However, eating too much dark chocolate may harm cholesterol levels because of its sugar and saturated fat content.