What Causes Mouth Ulcers And How Long Do They Last? Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention

What Causes Mouth Ulcers And How Long Do They Last? | Image: X

Mouth ulcers are small sores that develop on your gums, lips, tongue, inner cheeks or the roof of your mouth. They can appear because of minor injuries, hormonal changes or emotional stress. Many ulcers heal on their own, while some may need treatment.

A mouth ulcer is a painful sore that can form anywhere inside your mouth. It usually looks red, yellow or white, and you may have one or several at the same time. Know symptoms, treatment, prevention and more.

What are the symptoms of a mouth ulcer?

Mouth ulcers are usually easy to notice. They appear as small sores on your gums, tongue, inner cheeks, inner lips or the roof of your mouth.

These sores often look red around the edges, with a white, yellow or grey centre. You may get just one ulcer or several at the same time. Other symptoms may include swelling around the sore, more pain while brushing your teeth, and discomfort that increases when you eat spicy, salty or sour foods.

Advertisement

What causes mouth ulcers?

Mouth ulcers can develop for several reasons. You might injure the tissue during dental work, such as when you get a cavity filled, or by accidentally biting your cheek or tongue. They may also appear due to an allergic reaction to certain bacteria. Wearing braces or retainers or using harsh, abrasive toothpaste can irritate the mouth as well.

Eating too many acidic foods, including oranges, pineapples and strawberries, can also trigger ulcers. Hormonal changes during your period, stress and lack of sleep may further increase the chances of developing them.

Advertisement

How to prevent mouth ulcers?

To prevent mouth ulcers, keep your mouth clean by using a soft toothbrush and SLS-free toothpaste. Avoid spicy and acidic foods, manage your stress, drink plenty of water, and eat a diet rich in B vitamins, iron, and folate. You should also treat any dental injuries and deal with underlying health issues through regular check-ups.

How to cure mouth ulcers naturally?

You can also try a few home remedies to ease mouth sore symptoms: Drink plenty of water. Maintain good oral hygiene to keep your mouth clean. Rinse your mouth with warm saltwater several times a day. Mix equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water, and use it as a rinse twice a day. Avoid hot and spicy foods until the ulcer heals. Use an over-the-counter (OTC) topical anaesthetic.

How long do mouth ulcers last?