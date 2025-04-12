What is Brain AVM, Disease That Killed 27-Year-Old Australian Super Model Lucy Markovic

New Delhi: Lucy Markovic, a contestant of ‘Australia’s Next Top Model' has passed away at the age of 27, during her treatment for a brain arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).

What is a Brain AVM, what are its causes and cure, here's all you need to know…

Australian Super Model Lucy Markovic Dies of a Brain AVM at Age of 27

Australian model Lucy Markovic, best known for her breakout role on Australia’s Next Top Model in 2015, sadly passed away at the age of 27 on April 10, 2025. Her death followed complications related to a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare and serious condition where abnormal connections form between arteries and veins in the brain.

Markovic had been dealing with the condition for the past four years and underwent a surgical procedure in Berlin on April 3 in hopes of treatment. Although she initially showed signs of improvement, unforeseen complications arose, and she passed away with her loved ones by her side.

‘Lucy Was A Bright Shining Light… We Will Never Forget Her’

Lucy Markovic's death was confirmed in a social media post by her talent agency who said in a post, “We are heartbroken to share that Lucy Markovic has passed away after a brave battle with a brain AVM. Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined.”

The post further read, “Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light. To her family and friends, please know that you are in our prayers and in our hearts. We mourn with you, and we celebrate the incredible person Lucy was. We will never forget her.”

What is A Brain AVM, Know About Its Causes, Symptoms and Cure

What is A Brain Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)?

A brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a rare and serious disorder that involves a cluster of abnormally connected blood vessels in the brain. In an AVM, the normal flow of the circulatory system gets disrupted and the blood passes directly from arteries to veins, bypassing the small vessels (capillaries) that usually regulate the exchange, which can lead to various complications.

Causes of Brain AVM

Brain arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are widely believed to originate during fetal development, making them congenital in nature. Despite this, the exact reasons why they form are still not well understood. Although these vascular abnormalities are usually present at birth, they are rarely associated with inherited conditions or genetic disorders. Experts suggest that AVMs may result from irregularities in the formation of blood vessels during early brain development, possibly influenced by unknown environmental or biological factors.

What are the Symptoms of Brain AVM?

Frequent symptoms can include recurring headaches and seizures. Some individuals might also experience numbness or weakness in certain areas of the body, difficulties with vision, or issues related to speech and understanding language. If the AVM ruptures, it can cause bleeding in the brain (a hemorrhage), which is a serious and potentially life-threatening medical emergency.

Treatment of Brain Arteriovenous Malformation