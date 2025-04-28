What Is Celiac Disease? Debunking 4 Myths About Gluten's Immune Reaction

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes abdominal discomfort. | Image: Pexels

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, also known as gluten-sensitive enteropathy. Individuals with celiac disease are prone to having an immune reaction to dietary gluten, which is commonly found in wheat, barley, and rye.

A long-term digestive issue affecting the small intestine, celiac disease can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), outside of the intestine, symptoms may include anemia, osteoporosis, and fatigue.

As cases of celiac disease rise, many misconceptions are spreading rapidly. To help clear up your questions and assist in making informed decisions, we've compiled some of the most common misconceptions about celiac disease, as highlighted by Harvard on November 6, 2024.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes abdominal discomfort. Image: Pexels

Four myths on celiac disease

Here are four myths on celiac disease outlined by Harvard. Check them out: