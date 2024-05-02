Advertisement

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie is based on true events. Not just the star cast, but the film has been generating buzz for its unique storyline. As per media reports, Bad Newz is based on a rare medical condition where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men. This condition is called heteropaternal superfecundation. So, let's know more about this health condition and how it is caused.

What is heteroparental superfecundation?

Heteroparental superfecundation is a rare phenomenon in which twins are conceived from separate fathers. This occurs when a woman releases multiple eggs during ovulation and engages in sexual intercourse with more than one partner within a short time frame, typically within a few days to a week of each other. This phenomenon is more likely to occur in cases of multiple ovulations (releasing multiple eggs), especially in women who have irregular menstrual cycles or use assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). However, even in natural conception, it is exceptionally rare, estimated to occur in less than 1% of twin pregnancies.

Bad Newz poster | Image: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

How is heteroparental superfecundation caused?

Heteroparental superfecundation can be confirmed through genetic testing, which would reveal that the twins have different biological fathers.

During a woman's menstrual cycle, typically around the middle of the cycle, one or more eggs are released from the ovaries in a process called ovulation. In some cases, multiple eggs are released during a single ovulation cycle. These eggs can potentially be fertilized if they come into contact with sperm.

If a woman has sexual intercourse with more than one partner during the fertile window, which is usually a few days before and after ovulation, there is a possibility that each egg released during ovulation could be fertilized by sperm from different men.

If sperm from different men fertilize separate eggs released during ovulation, then each egg will develop into an embryo with a different genetic makeup, determined by the genetic material from the respective fathers.

Once fertilization occurs, the embryos implant themselves in the uterine lining and pregnancy begins. If both embryos successfully implant and develop, the woman will carry twins, each with a different biological father.