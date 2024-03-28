Advertisement

Motion sickness, characterised by nausea, dizziness, and vomiting, can make travel and certain activities challenging for many individuals. If you're prone to motion sickness during car rides, flights, or boat trips, there are several strategies you can employ to alleviate symptoms and enjoy your journey with greater comfort.

What causes motion sickness?

According to WebMD, “Your body has different parts that sense motion. These include your muscles, joints, eyes, and inner ears. When you're travelling, these body parts send different information to your brain.” Here are ways to deal with motion sickness.

Representative image of motion sickness | Image: Unsplash

Choose your seat wisely

Opting for a seat with minimal motion can help reduce symptoms of motion sickness. When travelling by car, sit in the front seat and look out at the horizon to help stabilise your senses. On aeroplanes, choose a seat over the wings, where motion is less pronounced. Similarly, on boats, aim for a spot near the centre of the vessel, where there is less rocking and swaying.

Focus on the horizon

Fixing your gaze on a stable, distant object such as the horizon can help reorient your senses and alleviate symptoms of motion sickness. Avoid reading, watching movies, or using electronic devices, as these activities can exacerbate feelings of nausea and dizziness. Instead, engage in light conversation or listen to music to distract yourself from discomfort.

Fresh air and ventilation

Ventilating the space around you with fresh air can help alleviate feelings of nausea and discomfort associated with motion sickness. Crack open a window, turn on the air conditioning, or step outside for a breath of fresh air to help regulate your body's equilibrium and reduce symptoms.

Children are more prone to have motion sickness | Image: Pexels

Stay hydrated and avoid heavy meals

Maintaining proper hydration and avoiding heavy, greasy meals before and during travel can help prevent symptoms of motion sickness. Have light, easily digestible snacks such as crackers, biscuits, or ginger candies to help settle your stomach and alleviate nausea.

Ginger

Ginger has long been hailed for its anti-nausea properties and is a natural remedy for motion sickness. Consider consuming ginger in various forms, such as ginger tea, ginger ale, or ginger capsules, before and during travel to help calm your stomach and reduce symptoms of nausea and dizziness.