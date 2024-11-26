What Is Prediabetes? Measures To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

CDC states that prediabetes occurs when the body’s cells become resistant to insulin. | Image: Pexels

Prediabetes occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to meet the criteria for type 2 diabetes.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the World Health Organization (WHO) defines prediabetes as intermediate hyperglycemia. This is measured using two parameters: Impaired Fasting Glucose (IFG) and fasting plasma glucose (FPG) of 6.1-6.9 mmol/L (110-125 mg/dL). Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT): Plasma glucose levels of 7.8-11.0 mmol/L (140-200 mg/dL) two hours after consuming 75 g of oral glucose. These values are determined using a 2-hour Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT).

Causes and signs of prediabetes

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prediabetes occurs when the body’s cells become resistant to insulin. The pancreas compensates by producing more insulin, but over time, it cannot keep up, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. This increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Research suggests prediabetes often is asymptomatic. However, the Mayo Clinic identifies a possible symptom as the darkening of skin on areas such as the neck, armpits, and groin.

Signs that may indicate the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes include:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Numbness or tingling in hands or feet

Frequent infections

Slow-healing sores

Unintended weight loss

How to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Preventing type 2 diabetes starts with early detection. If you suspect prediabetes, consult a doctor promptly. Key preventive measures include:

Staying physically active, exercise at least three times a week.

The Mayo Clinic recommends losing 5% to 7% of your body weight to significantly lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Ensure to develop healthy eating habits. Opt for a low-carbohydrate diet and avoid smoking.