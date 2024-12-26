What is Resuscitative measures? Medical Technique Tried At Home To Revive Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, died at 92 at AIIMS. He was earlier admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after his health deteriorated. According to the AIIMS statement, Manmohan Singh was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

What does the term Resuscitative measures mean?

Resuscitative measures means Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), is an emergency treatment that’s done with someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. CPR is basically done by combination of techniques- chest compressions and rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth).

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) helps keep the blood circulating and delivers oxygen to the body until specialist treatment is available. There is usually enough oxygen still in the blood to keep the brain and other organs alive supported for a few minutes, but it is not circulating unless someone does CPR.

Chest compressions are the priority in CPR. If one can’t do rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth), chest compressions alone may still be life-saving. Try to minimise interruptions to chest compressions until help arrives. CPR works on the principle of 30 chest compressions and 2 breaths of rescue breathing- known as 30:2. The steps involved in CPR are known as DRSABCD (or ‘doctors ABCD’).

When is CPR needed?

CPR is most successful when administered as soon as possible. CPR is required when a person is unconscious, not breathing normally and not breathing. A person in cardiac arrest may grunt, snort or take gasping breaths- this is not normal breathing. They still need CPR- don’t wait until they stop breathing. Although CPR steps are same for adults and older children, the technique for babies and young children (0-5 years) is slightly different.

