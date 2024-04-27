Advertisement

We are living in the digital age. Many of us spend countless hours staring at screens, whether it's computers, smartphones, tablets, or other electronic devices. Prolonged screen time can lead to digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, which can cause symptoms such as eye discomfort, dryness, blurred vision, and headaches. To alleviate these symptoms and prevent eye strain, eye care professionals recommend following the 20:20:20 rule.

What is the 20:20:20 rule?

The 20:20:20 rule is a simple and effective technique to reduce eye strain and prevent discomfort while using digital devices. The rule is easy to remember and involves taking regular breaks to give your eyes a rest. Here's how it works:

Every 20 Minutes

For every 20 minutes of screen time, take a 20-second break to look at something that is at least 20 feet away. This allows your eyes to relax and refocus on a distant object, reducing the strain caused by continuous near work.

Looking at devices all day is a bane of the digital age | Image: Freepik

Blink frequently

While taking your 20-second break, remember to blink frequently to help moisten and lubricate your eyes. Staring at screens for extended periods can cause decreased blinking, leading to dryness and irritation. Blinking helps spread tears evenly over the surface of the eyes, keeping them hydrated and comfortable.

Eye exercises

In addition to following the 20:20:20 rule, including simple eye exercises into your routine can further help relieve eye strain and improve eye comfort. These exercises include blinking rapidly for a few seconds, rolling your eyes in circles, and focusing on near and far objects to exercise the eye muscles.

Eye exercises can help | Image: Freepik

Benefits of the 20:20:20 rule

Taking regular breaks and following the 20:20:20 rule helps reduce the strain on your eye muscles, preventing discomfort, and fatigue.

By giving your eyes a rest and allowing them to refocus on distant objects, you can help maintain optimal eye health and prevent long-term vision problems.

Taking short breaks throughout the day can help improve concentration, focus, and productivity by giving your eyes and brain a chance to recharge.

Following the 20:20:20 rule and blinking frequently helps prevent dry eyes by ensuring adequate moisture and lubrication of the eyes.