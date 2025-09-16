Republic World
  • What is Type 5 Diabetes? Understanding Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Strategies

Updated 16 September 2025 at 14:51 IST

What is Type 5 Diabetes? Understanding Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Strategies

Type 5 diabetes, newly recognized by the International Diabetes Federation, is linked to childhood undernutrition and affects 20–25 million people worldwide. Learn about its causes, symptoms like fatigue and weight loss, and current treatment options such as insulin injections.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
What is Type 5 Diabetes?
What is Type 5 Diabetes? | Image: Freepik
In addition to the more common types of diabetes, which include Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes, the International Diabetes Federation has now officially recognized Type 5 diabetes that may be severe than the existing ones. According to early estimates, there may be 20-25 million people in the world currently who have Type 5 diabetes.

What Causes Type 5 Diabetes?

According to researchers, Type 5 diabetes occurs due to prolonged undernutrition, especially in childhood, which hinders the growth of the pancreas properly. As a result, the organ is not able to secrete enough insulin, which causes the glucose or sugar levels in the blood to increase. Type 5 diabetes normally develops before the age of 30. 

Symptoms of Type 5 Diabetes

The signs of Type 5 diabetes are similar to those of other types, making early detection difficult. While advanced research is still underway for this newly recognized type of diabetes, some of the more common symptoms include:

  • Excessive thirst
  • Blurred vision
  • Frequent urination
  • Headache 
  • Fatigue

Since Type 5 diabetes is directly caused by a lack of proper nutrition, the symptoms also look similar to those of malnutrition, including hunger, weight loss, and fatigue.

Treatment for Type 5 Diabetes

The treatment for Type 5 diabetes, as of now, is insulin injections; however, researchers are working to find alternatives such as oral medication to manage this severe form of diabetes.

