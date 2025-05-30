What Is Vitamin D And B12 Deficiency? Natural Ways To Recover From Feeling Fatigue And Frequent Illness

Are you feeling weak lately, falling ill frequently, or experiencing mood swings? While these signs don't always indicate a serious issue, it's important to pay attention if they persist.

Sometimes, a deficiency in Vitamin D or B12 can also cause symptoms like fatigue, vision problems, and mood disturbances.

What Is Vitamin D Deficiency?

Vitamin D deficiency occurs when your body doesn't have enough vitamin D.

It plays many important roles in the body, but one of its most critical functions is maintaining healthy bone density. When you’re deficient in vitamin D, your bones can become weak.

And according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Weak bones increase the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis and make you more prone to fractures. Vitamin D deficiency can also lead to muscle weakness, bone pain, and general skeletal fragility.

Vitamin D and B12 deficiency. Image: Pexels

What Is Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12 deficiency happens when your body lacks adequate levels of vitamin B12. This essential vitamin must be obtained through food, as the body cannot produce it on its own.

Despite this, vitamin B12 is vital for maintaining a healthy nervous system, supporting red blood cell formation, and ensuring proper brain function.

When you experience Vitamin B12 deficiency, you'll experience symptoms like fatigue, anaemia, nerve damage and mental health issues.

Natural ways to recover from Vitamin D and B12 deficiency

Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies can be treated medically; however, if you're looking for a sustainable way to recover naturally, here are some effective methods to help restore and balance your vitamin levels.

Foods & habits to recover from Vitamin D deficiency:

The flesh of fatty fish like salmon, tuna, etc, is the best source of Vitamin D.

Enjoy an egg yolk early morning as a source of protein, while balancing Vitamin D deficiency.

Add fortified dairy products and mushrooms to your meal plan.

Lastly, take a sunbath in the classic way early morning for 10 minutes.

Foods & habits to recover from Vitamin B12 deficiency: