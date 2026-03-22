What Really Happens When You Apply Castor Oil To Your Belly Button? | Image: X

If you have been scrolling through social media lately, you might have seen something called navel pulling. As per Healthline, Navel pulling comes from Ayurvedic practices, where people apply oils, most likely castor oil, to the belly button and the surrounding area. As per reports, it offers several health benefits, but it is not the miracle treatment that many claim it to be.

What is Navel pulling?

According to Healthline, navel pulling comes from Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine that dates back thousands of years. In simple terms, Ayurveda uses natural and holistic methods to support the health of the body, mind, and spirit.

This practice centres on the Pechoti gland, which sits behind the belly button. People believe this gland connects to thousands of blood vessels and may help the body absorb substances such as oils.

Ayurveda is not the only system that involves applying substances to the belly button. Some Traditional Chinese medicine practices also use herbal preparations on the navel to treat conditions like chronic diarrhoea.

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Benefits of Navel Pulling

According to Healthline, some people claim that it improves digestive health by reducing bloating and making bowel movements more regular. They also say it detoxifies the body, supports weight loss, and reduces symptoms of conditions like endometriosis and ovarian cysts. However, these claims are anecdotal, meaning they come from personal experiences rather than scientific proof.

Healthline suggests scientists have found no evidence that the Pechoti gland exists. In reality, the structure of the belly button is much simpler.

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