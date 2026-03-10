White Light Or Yellow Light, Which Is Better For Kids' Eyesight?

Have you ever walked into a room and immediately felt relaxed, or suddenly felt ready to complete your tasks? Or you also noticed that while studying, your eyes sometimes begin to strain more than usual? The reason might be the lighting. The type of light you use, yellow or white, can greatly affect how your eyes feel while working or studying. So, which type of light is better for kids?

Why is lighting important in different settings?

Lighting plays a key role in creating the right atmosphere and functionality in any space. Whether you are setting up a cosy living room or a productive office, choosing between yellow and white lighting can influence mood, productivity, and comfort.

As per BenQ, the Kelvin scale measures colour temperature from warm (yellow) to cool (white). Warm lights (2,000K to 3,000K) produce a relaxing glow similar to a sunset and can reduce stress by about 15%. Cool lights (5,000K to 6,500K) appear brighter and improve visual clarity, which makes them suitable for spaces such as kitchens. You should choose the lighting based on the purpose of the room to achieve the best results.

As per the same website, yellow lighting creates a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, making it ideal for living rooms and bedrooms while increasing relaxation by around 30%. White lighting feels clean and energising, which suits kitchens and offices and can improve alertness by 20%.

Why is cool light better for kids when studying?

White (cool or daylight) light works better for intensive studying because it mimics natural daylight and improves alertness, focus, and productivity. Reports also suggest that white light increases the contrast between text and the background, which helps people read more clearly. It can reduce squinting and eye strain during long study sessions and improve concentration. This type of light can be especially helpful for children with myopia or focusing difficulties.

Yellow (warm) light suits relaxed, long-term reading or studying late in the evening. It places less strain on the eyes and supports healthier sleep habits, which makes it more comfortable for the eyes at night.