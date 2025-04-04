Why Pregnancy Can Affect Your Vision—and What You Should Do? Doctor Explains

Why Pregnant Women Should Take Special Care of Their Eyes? Doctor Explains | Image: Pixabay

April marks Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month, a timely reminder to focus on an often-overlooked aspect of women’s well-being—eye health during pregnancy.

Pregnancy is a beautiful yet challenging journey, and along with the joy it brings, it can cause a wide array of changes in the body, including the eyes. According to Dr. Nita Shah, Head of Clinical Services at Aayush Eye Clinic (a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur), about 15-20% of pregnant women may experience temporary vision changes, often due to hormonal, metabolic, and fluid retention-related shifts.

“These can range from minor issues like dry or irritated eyes, changes in eyeglass prescription, or contact lens intolerance to more noticeable symptoms like blurred vision or reduced peripheral vision,” says Dr Shah. Thankfully, most of these changes are reversible and resolve within weeks after delivery.

However, pregnancy can also worsen pre-existing eye conditions or signal more serious systemic issues. Conditions like gestational diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, and pre-eclampsia may affect the eyes and vision. For instance, high blood pressure in pre-eclampsia can lead to retinopathy, which may cause bleeding in the retina and vision disturbances.

“Some women with diabetes or glaucoma may see progression of their condition during pregnancy. That’s why regular monitoring is crucial,” Dr Shah emphasizes.

What Should Expecting Mothers Watch Out For?

To stay ahead of any potential risks, Dr Shah recommends the following precautions:

Keep track of blood pressure and blood sugar levels regularly.

Seek medical help immediately if you experience blurred or double vision, color disturbances, or sudden loss of peripheral vision.

Avoid LASIK or other laser procedures during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Skip contact lenses if your eyes feel dry or uncomfortable; maintain good eye hygiene.

Follow a balanced diet, sleep well, and limit screen time.

While most vision-related changes during pregnancy are harmless and temporary, it’s important to stay informed and proactive. This Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month, take a moment to prioritize your vision, especially if you’re expecting. Regular eye checkups and timely care can help you enjoy the journey to motherhood without unexpected surprises.