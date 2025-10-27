Winter Wellness Alert: Know How To Maintain Peachy Glow During Cold Weather

Winter is just around the corner. During this season, our focus naturally shifts to keeping warm, layering up, sipping hot drinks and cutting on chilled water. But what often slips through our minds is the hydration. Remember to drink when the heat and sweat make it obvious.

There are multiple causes of winter dehydration, which include indoor heat, too many layers of clothes, and not drinking enough water.

What is dehydration?

According to the Healthline, Dehydration is a condition when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, preventing it from functioning normally. It can be caused by not drinking enough water, sweating excessively, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

However, mild dehydration can often be treated by consuming more fluid.

Advertisement

Symptoms of dehydration

Headaches

Dry skin

Advertisement

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Lack of energy

Problem concentrating

Holding urine for too long

Here are some tips for you to stay hydrated in winter:

Tip 1: Drink plenty and plenty of water. Take your water bottle everywhere you go, fill up a pitcher of water, and keep it nearby. It will serve as a reminder to keep sipping and filling up your glass.

Tip 2: Consume tea or hot water. According to the multiple studies, it has revealed that drinking hot beverages can be an effective way to hydrate. You can boil some herbal tea or hot water to keep yourself hydrated.

Tip 3: Add water-rich food into your diet. Fruits like celery, tomatoes, and watermelon are rich in fluid content that counts towards hydration. You can also try hot soups of these fruits, which also help your body meet its needs.

Tip 4: Practice the 1:1 Rule. For every non-water drink, pair it with a glass of water. In the morning, fill a large mug with coffee and another mug with water. At lunch, it's another large mug with water, plus a mug of beverage like seltzer or herbal tea.