Women's wellness is a healthcare priority that the world needs to come together and take care of. They not only make up half the population, they also birth the entirety of it. From heart disease to autoimmune diseases, women face unique health challenges that require attention, awareness, and proactive management. Here are the top five health concerns, according to WebMD, that women should prioritise and address.

Heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women worldwide, yet it is often overlooked as a predominantly male issue. Women are more likely than men to experience atypical symptoms of heart disease, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. According to WebMD, “Although more men die of heart disease than women, females tend to be underdiagnosed, often to the point that it's too late to help them once the condition is discovered.” To reduce the risk of heart disease, prioritising regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol, managing stress levels, and avoiding smoking might be a few ways.

Heart diseases are common in women | Image: Unsplash

Breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, with early detection and treatment significantly improving outcomes. It causes the most death, right after lung cancer. Women should perform regular breast self-exams and undergo mammograms as recommended by their healthcare provider.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weakened bones and increased risk of fractures, disproportionately affects women, especially postmenopausal women. As per WebMD, “Hunched backs, back pain, and frailty used to be things older women had to accept before doctors knew anything more about osteoporosis. Now, there are steps women and girls can take to avoid such problems.” To prevent osteoporosis, women should consume an adequate amount of calcium and vitamin D through diet and supplements, engage in weight-bearing exercises, and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Regular bone density screenings can also help detect osteoporosis early and guide treatment.

Depression

Depression is twice as common in women as in men, with hormonal fluctuations, life transitions, and societal pressures contributing to its prevalence. The National Institute of Mental Health has said that about 12 million women are affected by a depressive disorder each year compared to about 6 million men. Women should prioritise mental health by seeking support from friends, family, and mental health professionals, practising stress-reduction techniques such as meditation and yoga, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, and seeking treatment if experiencing symptoms of depression.

Depression is twice as common in women than men | Image: Unsplash

Autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues. Women are more susceptible to autoimmune diseases than men, with hormonal factors believed to play a role in their development. Women should be vigilant about monitoring symptoms, seeking early diagnosis and treatment, and managing stress levels to help mitigate the impact of autoimmune diseases on their health and quality of life.