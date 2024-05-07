Advertisement

World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May, and it is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). On this day, it is essential to explore holistic approaches to managing this chronic respiratory condition. Of course, conventional treatments such as inhalers and medications play a crucial role in asthma management. However, natural remedies can provide additional support, relief and even control asthma symptoms.

Breathing exercises

Practising breathing exercises, such as diaphragmatic breathing and pursed-lip breathing, can help improve lung function and reduce asthma symptoms. These exercises focus on deep, controlled breathing techniques that can help calm the respiratory system and alleviate feelings of breathlessness during asthma attacks.

Herbal remedies

Certain herbs have been traditionally used to support respiratory health and alleviate asthma symptoms. Herbs such as ginger, turmeric, licorice root, and eucalyptus may have anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties that can help reduce airway inflammation and improve breathing in individuals with asthma. However, it's essential to consult with a doctor before using herbal remedies, especially if you're already taking asthma medications.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties | Image: Unsplash

Essential oils

Aromatherapy with essential oils can be a soothing and effective way to manage asthma symptoms. Essential oils such as lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus have been shown to have bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory properties that can help open up the airways and promote relaxation. Diffusing these oils in your home or adding a few drops to a warm bath can help alleviate asthma symptoms.

Dietary modifications

Certain dietary changes may help reduce inflammation and improve lung function in individuals with asthma. Eating anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and omega-3 fatty acids can help support respiratory health and reduce asthma symptoms. Avoiding trigger foods such as processed foods, dairy, and gluten may also help prevent asthma attacks in sensitive individuals.

Yoga and Tai Chi

Practising gentle exercises such as yoga and Tai Chi can help improve lung function, reduce stress, and enhance overall respiratory health in individuals with asthma. These mind-body practices focus on controlled breathing, relaxation, and gentle movement, which can help control asthma symptoms and improve quality of life.

Yoga | Image: Unsplash

Salt therapy

Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, involves inhaling microscopic salt particles to help reduce inflammation and improve respiratory function. Salt therapy has been shown to be beneficial for individuals with asthma, as it can help clear mucus from the airways, reduce airway inflammation, and improve lung function. Salt therapy sessions can be done at specialised salt therapy centres or through at-home salt therapy devices.