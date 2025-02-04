World Cancer Day 2025: Hrithik's Sister, Sunaina Roshan Opens Up About Her Cancer Struggle, Says 'You Are Truly Unbreakable.”

Sunaina Roshan Opens Up About Her Cancer Struggle: World Cancer Day is observed every year on the 4th of February to spread awareness about the prevention, detection, and treatment of chronic disease.

The World Cancer Day 2025 is even more special as it marks the 25 years since the signing of the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium. As people come together from all the industry to fight against this chronic disease, even Hrithik Roshan 's older Sister, Sunaina Roshan decided to open up about her cancer struggle, which is one of the rarest forms of cancer, affecting the lymphoma and cervix.

Emotional and inspiring journey of Sunaina Roshan's cancer struggle

In a recently shared Instagram video, Sunaina takes us through her journey from discovering she had cancer to completing her final chemotherapy session.

Sunaina explains in the video how her cancer started with heavy bleeding, lumps, and a lot of pelvic pain. ”I didn't really give it much thought, but when it persisted for some time, I called my doctor. One test led to the other, and then I was told I had the ‘C’ cancer, which is again one of the rarest cancers, the Lymphoma of the Cervix."

“The word cancer didn't hit me. I just thought I had an illness, and I had to fight it. And I did exactly that,” she said.

The older sister of Hrithik Roshan, who did not cry throughout her journey of battling cancer also revealed that “I started howling. And realized this was what I thought as a drip, a normal drip, I actually had chemotherapy on. That was the only time I cried. And that's when I realized I had cancer."

Sunaina in the video encourages all cancer warriors, “Do not ignore any abnormal symptoms for a long time. Or see a doctor for an early detection, so that you could be treated, believe in the doctors, believe in yourself. Speak to family, and friends, and if need be, you know, you see a psychologist or support, it really helps. And don't quit, don't go up and know you're unbreakable."

Thought-provoking words for warriors