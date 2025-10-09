World Health Organisation Points Out 'Regulatory Gap' In Cough Syrup Testing After Deaths Of Children Due To Coldrif

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely monitoring the recent reports from India regarding the deaths of 17 children after drinking a cough syrup medicine. WHO extended its condolences and contacted the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India for clarification regarding potential links to contaminated medicines and whether the syrups were exported to other countries. Days after, CDSCO informed WHO that it had identified the contaminated products - COLDRIF, Respifresh TR and ReLife. It further informed the body that the products have been recalled and that the identified manufacturers have been ordered to stop production of all medical products. It further stated that none of the products were exported from India. WHO added that the country had a "regulatory gap" in screening locally-sold syrup medicines, as per a report in Reuters.

"WHO expresses deep concern over these developments and emphasizes... the regulatory gap in DEG/EG screening for domestically marketed medicines in India," a spokesperson added by email, referring to diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

The health organisation acknowledges the seriousness of these incidents and is prepared to assist national authorities in investigating and responding to these tragic events. It is dedicated to supporting India in protecting public health and ensuring the safety of medical products.