World Liver Day is observed on April 19th to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and promote liver health worldwide. As one of the body's vital organs, the liver plays a crucial role in detoxification, digestion, and metabolism. Maintaining a healthy liver is important for your well-being and long, healthy life. There are many factors that can improve your liver health, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption. Let us look at some homemade drinks that can also support liver function and promote detoxification.

Lemon water

Starting your day with a glass of warm lemon water is an excellent way to kickstart your metabolism and support liver detoxification. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help neutralise harmful free radicals and aid in the production of enzymes that support liver function. Additionally, lemon water helps stimulate bile production, which aids in the digestion and absorption of fats.

Lemon water | Image: Unsplash

Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is a powerful detoxifier that supports liver health by helping to flush out toxins and improve liver function. Beets are rich in betaine, a compound that helps protect liver cells from damage and promotes the regeneration of liver tissue. Drinking beetroot juice regularly can help reduce inflammation, improve liver function tests, and support overall liver health.

Green tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, which have been shown to have protective effects on the liver. Studies suggest that drinking green tea may help reduce the risk of liver diseases such as fatty liver disease and liver cancer. Green tea also contains compounds that help boost metabolism and promote weight loss, which can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

Green tea | Image: Unsplash

Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea is a natural liver tonic that has been used for centuries to support liver health and promote detoxification. Dandelion contains compounds called sesquiterpene lactones, which help stimulate bile production and improve liver function. Additionally, dandelion tea has diuretic properties, which help flush out toxins and excess fluids from the body, reducing the workload on the liver.

Haldi doodh

Turmeric or haldi is a potent anti-inflammatory spice that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat liver disorders. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been shown to have protective effects on the liver and may help prevent liver damage caused by toxins and inflammation. Enjoying a warm turmeric latte made with almond milk and honey is a delicious way to add this liver-loving spice to your daily routine.

Haldi doodh | Image: Unsplash

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known for its detoxifying properties and may help support liver health by promoting digestion, reducing inflammation, and balancing blood sugar levels. Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water and a splash of honey for a refreshing tonic that can help cleanse and rejuvenate your liver.