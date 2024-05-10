Advertisement

World Lupus Day, observed annually on May 10, serves as a vital source for proliferating awareness for nearly 5 million people afflicted with lupus worldwide. In 2024, this special day falls on a Friday, aiming to shine a spotlight on an illness that impacts the lives of many, particularly women, who represent 90 per cent of the diagnosed cases.

What is lupus?

Lupus, officially known as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), is an autoimmune disease where the immune system turns against parts of the body it is designed to protect. This results in inflammation affecting various organs including the joints, skin, kidneys, and heart, with symptoms ranging from rashes and fatigue to severe organ damage and cardiovascular issues.

The significance of World Lupus Day lies in its commitment to enhancing patient healthcare, advocating for more aggressive research on lupus causes and treatment, and fostering earlier diagnosis and management of the disease. This day also promotes solidarity among those affected by lupus, their families, and caregivers, emphasizing the collective struggle against the challenges posed by this debilitating disease.

Since its inception in 2004 by Lupus Canada, World Lupus Day has mobilized lupus organizations from thirteen countries, amplifying its reach and reinforcing its message globally. These organizations collaborate to fund research, improve patient services, and increase public understanding of the disease which, despite its widespread impact, remains underrecognized.

History of this autoimmune disease

One historical fact about lupus is its name derivation from the Latin word for wolf, used in the 13th century to describe facial lesions that resembled a wolf’s bite, reflecting the visible impact of the disease.

With the majority of lupus patients being diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 44, the condition poses long-term health challenges. Despite these obstacles, advancements in treatment and management strategies have improved life expectancy and quality of life for many patients. Moreover, the role of physical activity cannot be overstated; it not only helps manage physical symptoms but also mitigates mental health issues like depression and anxiety, which frequently accompany lupus.

As the world observes World Lupus Day 2024, the focus remains steadfast on research, patient support, and raising awareness to ensure that those affected by this challenging autoimmune disease are not alone in their fight.