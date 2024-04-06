Advertisement

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on 20th March to spread the importance of oral health and the impact its carrier on the overall well-being of the body. Maintaining good oral health is not only important for teeth and gums but also has a major role in preventing a lot of systematic diseases.

Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries and they adversely affect people throughout their lives. Such issues lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation, and loss of self-confidence, and if not taken care of properly, they can also lead to serious health issues.

However, most such issues are largely preventable if taken care of at right time and are easily curable at the early stages.

World Oral Health Day is an initiative of FDI World Dental Federation, an organisation that brings together the world of dentistry intending to get absolute oral health for everyone.

Mentioned below are the steps on how you can keep your teeth healthy for a lifetime

Drink fluoridated water and brush with fluoride toothpaste.

Practice good oral hygiene. Brush teeth thoroughly twice a day

Visit your dentist at least once a year, even if you have no natural teeth or have dentures.

It is always recommended to avoid tobacco products. So if you smoke, quit.

Limit your alcoholic drinks

If you are having diabetes, work to maintain control of the disease

If medicines cause dry mouth, ask the doctor for a different medication that may not cause this condition.

Consult a doctor or a dentist if you have sudden changes in taste and smell.

Foul breath - causes and how can we prevent it?

Bad breath is one of those issues which could be challenging to address. Furthermore, it can be challenging to assess your own breath, so although some individuals may be convinced that they have bad breath although they don’t, others may be blissfully unaware of their bad breath.

Fixing bad breath does not have to be a scary or embarrassing process. In fact, it is frequently as easy as adopting a few healthy habits and prioritising self-care. With that in mind, let us look at some of the major causes of bad breath and solutions for curing it for good.

Reason -

Many distinct factors might contribute to bad breath (often known as Halitosis.)

Sometimes, the cause is as straightforward as having bad oral health. It can also be brought on by illnesses in the mouth, nose, or throat, side effects from drugs, or both. In addition to some cancers, metabolic problems, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, other health issues can also cause bad breath (also known as GERD).

Moreover, consuming tobacco products and smoking can leave your mouth smelling unpleasant. Another significant factor is dry mouth; saliva naturally cleans your mouth by removing any particles that can cause an unpleasant odour. If you do not have enough saliva in your mouth, it could be the cause of your bad breath, whether it’s due to alcohol consumption, medication, or other medical conditions.

Plaque build-up brought on by poor dental and oral hygiene might result in gingivitis. Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease or periodontitis, which is a known cause of bad breath.

Remedy for foul breath

Discovering what causes foul breath for you is a necessary step before figuring out how to eliminate it. Yet, a one-time solution is rarely enough to treat foul breath. It takes regular self-care to prevent bad breath when it is brought on by inadequate oral hygiene or a poor diet.

Advice on how to permanently get rid of foul breath can be found in abundance online. From baking soda or pineapple to homemade vinegar mouth rinses, there is no shortage of online remedies for treating foul breath.

There isn’t a magic remedy that can cure all forms of foul breath, even though some of these may help for a temporary run.

Using a toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste to brush your teeth twice a day (preferably after eating), using a tongue scraper to clean the back of your tongue, purchasing fresh toothbrushes regularly, flossing between your teeth daily and attending routine examinations with a trained dental practitioner.

Certain foods may cause oral problems including gum disease and tooth decay in addition to possessing strong scents. Some meals to stay away from if you have foul breath include, sugary sports drinks, alcohol, sodas, coffee, hard candies, garlic, and onion.

If you do not want to cut out specific foods from your diet, brush your teeth right away to remove any leftover food. Consider substituting sugar-free gum for sweets and other sweet treats if you have a sweet tooth.

The thumb rule to get rid of foul breath is to drink lots of water, since dry mouth can contribute to foul breath, drinking water can ensure that your salivary glands are functioning properly. Better dental hygiene can eliminate most cases of foul breath, but occasionally it can be brought on by a serious medical condition. Speak to your dentist or healthcare provider about available treatments if you are bothered by persistent foul breath.

Following these small steps and taking precautions can surely help a person to stay away from any kind of oral healh related issues.